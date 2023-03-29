All Blacks winger Sevu Reece has been sidelined for the rest of the season by a serious knee injury sustained playing Super Rugby Pacific and will miss the Rugby World Cup in France later this year.

The Fijian-born back, who has played 23 tests for New Zealand and scored 15 tries, suffered the injury playing for the Canterbury Crusaders against the Auckland Blues two weeks ago.

“Sevu injured his knee and has had scans which have confirmed an ACL rupture and now he will undergo surgery to repair this,” the Crusaders said in an injury update on Wednesday.