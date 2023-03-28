Quarterback Lamar Jackson said Monday he had requested a trade from the Baltimore Ravens, saying in a tweet the NFL club “has not been interested in meeting my value” in talks on a new contract.

“As of March 2nd I requested a trade from the Ravens organization for which the Ravens has not been interested in meeting my value, any and everyone that’s has met me or been around me knows I love the game of football and my dream is to help a team,” Jackson wrote. “I had to make a business decision that was best for my family and I.”

The tweet came moments before Ravens coach John Harbaugh met with media at the NFL’s annual meeting in Arizona.