Spring Grand Sumo Tournament winner Kiribayama said Monday that after celebrating the previous night, he is already looking ahead to the next meet, where he will seek promotion to ozeki, the sport’s second-highest rank.

The 26-year-old Mongolian sekiwake won his first career top-division title by defeating komusubi Daieisho in the final regulation bout and again in a sudden-death tiebreaker Sunday at Edion Arena Osaka.

“It was the best feeling,” Kiribayama said at a news conference in Sakai, Osaka Prefecture. “But yesterday ended yesterday. Starting today, I’d like to think about the next tournament.”