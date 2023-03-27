  • Sekiwake Kiribayama poses for photos in front of a cherry tree in Sakai, Osaka, on Monday. | KYODO
    Sekiwake Kiribayama poses for photos in front of a cherry tree in Sakai, Osaka, on Monday. | KYODO

  • KYODO

  • SHARE

Osaka – Spring Grand Sumo Tournament winner Kiribayama said Monday that after celebrating the previous night, he is already looking ahead to the next meet, where he will seek promotion to ozeki, the sport’s second-highest rank.

The 26-year-old Mongolian sekiwake won his first career top-division title by defeating komusubi Daieisho in the final regulation bout and again in a sudden-death tiebreaker Sunday at Edion Arena Osaka.

“It was the best feeling,” Kiribayama said at a news conference in Sakai, Osaka Prefecture. “But yesterday ended yesterday. Starting today, I’d like to think about the next tournament.”

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW