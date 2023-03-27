Russia eased to a 2-0 win over Iraq in a friendly on Sunday as they played their first international match on home soil since November 2021 after being barred from global competitions over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Substitute Anton Miranchuk fired Russia ahead shortly after halftime, pouncing on a rebound after Iraq goalkeeper Jalal Hassan Hachim parried Alexander Sobolev’s low shot to his right.

Sergei Pinyaev then grabbed a stylish second, becoming Russia’s youngest goalscorer in the process at 18 years, four months and 24 days. The Lokomotiv Moscow winger exploited Iraq’s high defensive line before cutting in from the left and squeezing a low shot to the goalkeeper’s right.