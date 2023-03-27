Morocco coach Walid Regragui hailed his team as history makers after they followed up their giant-killing feats during last year’s World Cup with their first win over Brazil in a friendly in Tangier on Saturday.

The Atlas Lions became the first Arab team to defeat the five-time world champion, with goals from Sofiane Boufal and substitute Abdelhamid Sabiri giving Morocco a 2-1 victory.

“It feels like I’m dreaming,” Regragui told reporters. “We wrote history. We beat Brazil, who are No. 1 in the FIFA rankings and the country of football.”