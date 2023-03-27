  • Tottenham manager Antonio Conte's tenure with the club ended on Sunday. | REUTERS
London – Antonio Conte’s increasingly fractious relationship with Tottenham Hotspur came to an end on Sunday, with the Premier League club announcing it had parted ways with the Italian.

“We can announce that head coach Antonio Conte has left the club by mutual agreement,” Tottenham said in a statement.

“We achieved Champions League qualification in Antonio’s first season at the club. We thank Antonio for his contribution and wish him well for the future.”

