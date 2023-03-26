Dubai – Japanese thoroughbred Ushba Tesoro produced a blistering finish Saturday to win the Dubai World Cup, outracing fancied Irish horse Algiers down the final stretch.
The ride capped a successful day for Japanese horses at the Meydan racecourse, with Equinox dominating the Dubai Sheema Classic and Derma Sotogake running away with the UAE Derby.
Ridden by jockey Yuga Kawada and trained by Noboru Takagi, dirt track specialist Ushba Tesoro ran from the back of the pack to win his first race outside Japan by 2¾ lengths and claim the $6.96 million first prize.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.