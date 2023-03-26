In the first Japan-hosted ISU World Figure Skating Championships since 2007 without legendary skater Yuzuru Hanyu, the two-time Olympic champion’s absence threatened at times to loom larger than his presence ever did.

Gone were the legions of “fanyus” jamming the stands and practice rinks at Saitama Super Arena, waiting for the moment the revered skater finished his program so they could throw hundreds of “Winnie the Pooh” stuffed toys onto the ice and continue one of figure skating’s most YouTube-friendly traditions.

The army of photographers once tasked with capturing the Japanese superstar for newspapers and magazine covers around the world was also reduced in size — small enough for the daily lottery for shooting positions to take place inside the media center, rather than next to the rink as was the case in 2019.