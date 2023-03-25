Shoma Uno held off a strong final group to retain his men’s singles title at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships, ending a week that saw Japanese skaters take gold in three out of four disciplines for the first time in history.

Winner of December’s Grand Prix Final in Turin as well as Japan’s national championship later that month, Uno delighted a nearly sold-out crowd at Saitama Super Arena with his free skate to “Air on the G String,” cleanly landing his quad loop and quad flip — and quartering two quad toeloops in the second half of his program — to earn 196.51 points, short of his season-best 204.47 but good enough to stay above South Korea’s Cha Jung-hwan with a combined score of 301.14.

“Today’s free program was far from perfect, but this is everything I can do at this moment,” Uno said. “I put everything out there, each jump was precarious.