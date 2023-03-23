  • Ochiai (left) loses to Tamashoho during a spring tournament match at Edion Arena in Osaka on March 13. | KYODO
    Ochiai (left) loses to Tamashoho during a spring tournament match at Edion Arena in Osaka on March 13. | KYODO
  • SHARE

Diminutive journeyman Midorifuji leads the Emperor’s Cup race as the 2023 spring meet moves into its final act.

Although ranked 19 (out of 42) in sumo’s top tier, Midorifuji reached double digits unbeaten in Osaka, before finally falling to Wakamotoharu on Day 11.

The fact that just one other wrestler among the sport’s 20 highest rankers is within a bout of the front-runner only highlights the current lack of quality in sumo’s upper echelons.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW