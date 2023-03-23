Rinka Kinoshita became the third Japanese fighter ever to secure a medal at the women’s boxing world championships on Wednesday after winning her 52-kilogram-division quarterfinal against Romane Moulai of France 5-0.
Kinoshita is guaranteed a podium finish as there is no bronze-medal match at the tournament in New Delhi. Fellow Japanese Madoka Wada lost in the 48-kg quarterfinals to miss out on her third worlds podium, while Mai Kito was also beaten in the 63-kg last eight.
Wada won bronze for Japan in light flyweight in 2014 and 2018, while Tsukimi Namiki won flyweight bronze in 2018.
