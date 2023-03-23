While Shohei Ohtani put in a masterful two-way performance at the World Baseball Classic, Boston Red Sox outfielder Masataka Yoshida likewise made a big impact ahead of his major league rookie season.
Yoshida, who signed a reported five-year, $90 million deal with the Red Sox, batted cleanup in Japan’s final three games of the tournament and had a WBC record of 13 RBIs.
He also homered twice and finished with a .409 batting average.
