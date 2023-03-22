Not every athlete would walk into the interview room at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Saitama wearing a hat bearing their “QuadGod” nickname in Japanese.

But then again, not every figure skater is 18-year-old Ilia Malinin, who in his short senior career has already redefined what’s possible in a sport that had seen nearly every other barrier fall over the past decade.

After an impressive 2022 that saw him set junior world records in both the short program and free skate, and take bronze at the ISU Grand Prix Final — to say nothing of becoming the first skater to land the once-mythical quadruple axel in competition — anticipation is building as the American prepares to contest the world championships for a second time.