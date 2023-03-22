Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara are within reach of a first-ever pairs gold for Japan at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships after ending Wednesday’s short program in first place.

Performing in the final group at Saitama Super Arena, the duo known to their fans as “Rikuryu” skated cleanly to “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” setting a new personal best of 80.72 and becoming just the fifth pair to cross the 80-point barrier in their short program.

“I didn’t think we’d crossed 78 points when we set our previous personal best (at November’s NHK Trophy), so while 80 was our goal I didn’t expect to reach it,” Miura said. “But I’m happy because … our performance was reflected in our results.”