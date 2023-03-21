With the ISU World Figure Skating Championships having returned to Japan for the first time since 2019, the pressure is on the country’s skaters to deliver strong results in front of what should be a boisterous crowd at Saitama Super Arena.

In the first world championship held since the retirement of two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu, all eyes will be on current men’s No. 1 Shoma Uno, who took gold at last year’s world championships and ISU Grand Prix Final as well as bronze at the Winter Games in Beijing.

Skating at this event for the seventh time — one behind Hanyu’s eight — the Nagoya native downplayed expectations of what would be a historic first world title defense by a Japanese skater, saying he hoped to overcome his jumping struggles ahead of Thursday’s short program.