    Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu suffers an injury during his team's Europa League round-of-16 match against Sporting Lisbon in London on Thursday. | REUTERS

  • Kyodo

Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu has withdrawn from Japan’s upcoming friendly matches at home against Uruguay and Colombia, the Japan Football Association said Saturday.

The 24-year-old suffered an apparent right leg injury and came off just nine minutes into the second leg of Arsenal’s Europa League round-of-16 tie at home against Sporting Lisbon on Thursday.

“Tomiyasu looks pretty serious, for his reaction straight away and what he said to me,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said following the English side’s exit from the tournament via a penalty shootout.

