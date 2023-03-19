  • Akane Yamaguchi dives for a return against Chen Yufei during their women's singles semifinal at the All England Open Badminton Championships in Birmingham, England, on Saturday. | REUTERS
    Akane Yamaguchi dives for a return against Chen Yufei during their women's singles semifinal at the All England Open Badminton Championships in Birmingham, England, on Saturday. | REUTERS

  • Kyodo

BIRMINGHAM, England – Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi missed out on her second straight All England Badminton Championship on Saturday after losing 21-17, 21-8 to Chen Yufei of China in the women’s singles semifinals.

Yamaguchi, ranked fifth in the world, allowed the Tokyo Olympic gold medalist and second-ranked Chen to take the lead from 9-9 en route to losing the first game and failed to find a breakthrough until the end of the 37-minute match at Utilita Arena Birmingham.

“The biggest thing was, I made lots of mistakes,” Yamaguchi said. “The opponent played aggressively, and I made more mistakes in the face of it.”

