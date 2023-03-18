  • Takakeisho (back right) is pushed out of the ring by Mitakeumi at the Edion Arena Osaka on Friday. | KYODO
Lone ozeki Takakeisho pulled out of the ongoing Spring Grand Sumo Tournament with a left knee injury Saturday, ending his bid for a second straight championship and promotion to yokozuna.

With sole yokozuna Terunofuji skipping the entire 15-day meet at Edion Arena Osaka, it becomes the first grand tournament in the postwar period to be contested without wrestlers from the sport’s top two ranks.

Takakeisho, who lost to third-ranked maegashira Mitakeumi on Friday, will forfeit Saturday’s scheduled bout against No. 3 Nishikigi, leaving the ozeki with a 3-4 record.

