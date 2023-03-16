Ozeki Takakeisho had a resounding win to keep his yokozuna promotion hopes alive after five days of the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament as four wrestlers, including komusubi Daieisho, maintained their perfect records Thursday.

Takakeisho (3-2) responded to Wednesday’s damaging defeat in promising fashion, going head-on and bulldozing No. 2 maegashira Ryuden (1-4) out in a flash at Edion Arena Osaka.

The New Year meet champion, who can reach the sport’s highest rank with a title here, is the highest-ranked wrestler at this tournament with sole yokozuna Terunofuji remaining out of action following double knee surgeries in October.