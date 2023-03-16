Japan winger Kaoru Mitoma set up the winner as Brighton edged Crystal Palace 1-0 at home in the English Premier League on Wednesday, boosting their hopes of qualifying for a European competition next season.

The only goal came in the 15th minute at Amex Stadium when Mitoma drove into the opposition half from the left before threading the ball through for Solly March, who buried his effort into the far bottom corner from inside the box.

“It was big we got a goal around that time of the game. I hope to have more of those (attacking) patterns,” said Mitoma, who has registered a goal or assist in his last four games in all competitions.