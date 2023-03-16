Puerto Rico eliminated the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic on Wednesday night, but the winners — and the New York Mets — may have sustained a devastating loss in the process.

After Puerto Rico and Mets closer Edwin Diaz struck out Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez looking for the final out of Puerto Rico’s 5-2 victory in Miami that lifted the club into the WBC quarterfinals, many of the Puerto Rican players ran to in front of the mound to celebrate with Diaz.

But as the players circled around and began jumping up and down, the celebration quickly stopped and players began signaling for staff to come out to tend to Diaz, who fell to the ground while in the middle of the huddle.