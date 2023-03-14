Czech Republic pitcher Ondrej Satoria is going to have a heck of a story to tell when he returns to his job as a technician at an electric company.

It’s not every day, after all, that you strike out Shohei Ohtani during the World Baseball Classic — and then meet the man himself a few days later.

Satoria and a couple of his teammates, pitcher Marek Minarik and third baseman Filip Smola, watched part of Samurai Japan’s practice at Tokyo Dome on Tuesday afternoon before getting to spend some time with Ohtani.