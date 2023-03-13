Chilean Cristian Garin’s aggressive play overwhelmed Casper Ruud at Indian Wells on Sunday as the qualifier upset the third seed 6-4 7-6(2) to book a spot in the last 16.

Garin pounded 27 forehand winners and fought off a second set comeback attempt to dispatch the struggling Norwegian, who has yet to win consecutive matches this season.

“I’m so happy with the way that I played,” said Garin. “I played so aggressive the whole match, even in the second set when I was leading 3-1 and lost those games.”