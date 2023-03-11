  • Australia's Darryl George dives into home base during the team's 12-2 win over China during the World Baseball Classic at Tokyo Dome on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI
    Australia's Darryl George dives into home base during the team's 12-2 win over China during the World Baseball Classic at Tokyo Dome on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI
  • SHARE

Australia manager Dave Nilsson is going to spend his night enjoying another big win by his team at the World Baseball Classic. He plans to spend some time with his family and maybe have a nice dinner.

Samurai Japan can wait — for now.

Nilsson’s team earned its second straight victory at this year’s WBC on Saturday afternoon, with Rixon Wingrove driving in four runs and Robbie Glendinning hitting another home run in a 12-2 victory over China at Tokyo Dome. The game was called in the bottom of the seventh due to the tournament’s mercy rules.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW