Australia manager Dave Nilsson is going to spend his night enjoying another big win by his team at the World Baseball Classic. He plans to spend some time with his family and maybe have a nice dinner.

Samurai Japan can wait — for now.

Nilsson’s team earned its second straight victory at this year’s WBC on Saturday afternoon, with Rixon Wingrove driving in four runs and Robbie Glendinning hitting another home run in a 12-2 victory over China at Tokyo Dome. The game was called in the bottom of the seventh due to the tournament’s mercy rules.