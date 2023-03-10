Jean Faut, who pitched two perfect games in a remarkable career with the South Bend (Indiana) Blue Sox of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, died on Feb. 28 in Rock Hill, South Carolina. She was 98.

Her death, in a hospice, was confirmed by her son Kevin Winsch.

Faut joined the league three years after it was introduced as a way to maintain public interest in baseball when many major league players had gone off to fight in World War II. The league was the subject of Penny Marshall’s acclaimed 1992 film, “A League of Their Own.”