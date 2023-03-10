The job is not done for Australia at the World Baseball Classic.
Team Australia is looking to at least reach the quarterfinals at the WBC this year and took a big step toward that goal by holding on for an 8-7 win in a back-and-forth game against South Korea on Thursday.
The team was off on Friday, but still has contests against China, Japan and the Czech Republic left in the first round of the tournament, and will be trying to avoid a letdown.
