Japanese forward Daizen Maeda scored the leveler and Kyogo Furuhashi the winner, his 20th league goal of the season, as Celtic came from behind to defeat Hearts 3-1 at home in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday.

Hearts got the lead through Josh Ginnelly’s sixth-minute header but Celtic equalized in the 25th minute when Maeda slid home Furuhashi’s first-time cross from the right at Celtic Park.

Furuhashi hit the winner on the hour mark after good passes from Jota and Aaron Mooy released the forward inside the box, with the league’s leading scorer calmly guiding home with his left foot.