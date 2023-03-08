World Athletics will once again help fund Ukrainian athletes as they prepare for the Aug. 19-27 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, the sport’s global governing body said on Tuesday.

World Athletics announced it was renewing its Ukraine Solidarity Fund, plus several steps planned towards achieving gender equity as part of its #WeGrowAthletics campaign in celebration of Wednesday’s International Women’s Day.

World Athletics distributed over $220,000 to more than 100 Ukrainian athletes in 2022. Female athletes, including hurdler Anna Ryzhykova, comprised 70% of fund beneficiaries.