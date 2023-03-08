Two-time Olympic judo champion Shohei Ono, who dominated the men’s 73-kilogram division for the better part of a decade, announced his retirement from competition Tuesday.
The 31-year-old Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo Games gold medalist confirmed he will go into coaching rather than pursue a third straight Olympic title next year in Paris.
At a news conference in Tokyo, Ono spoke of the intense competitive drive that kept him undefeated against international opponents since August 2014, barring matches he was forced to forfeit.
