  • Judoka Shohei Ono announces his decision to retire at a news conference on Tuesday. | KYODO
    Judoka Shohei Ono announces his decision to retire at a news conference on Tuesday. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Two-time Olympic judo champion Shohei Ono, who dominated the men’s 73-kilogram division for the better part of a decade, announced his retirement from competition Tuesday.

The 31-year-old Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo Games gold medalist confirmed he will go into coaching rather than pursue a third straight Olympic title next year in Paris.

At a news conference in Tokyo, Ono spoke of the intense competitive drive that kept him undefeated against international opponents since August 2014, barring matches he was forced to forfeit.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW