It is a great time to be a PGA Tour player, declared commissioner Jay Monahan on Tuesday, describing the sweeping changes to the tour’s structure as a new chapter in what will be a bestseller.

That new chapter, however, appears to have been ripped from the LIV Golf playbook, with the PGA Tour last week announcing that next season will see reduced fields (70 to 78 players) and no cuts at eight big-money ($20 million) designated events in response to the threat posed by the Saudi-backed circuit.

“One great chapter does not make a great book,” said Monahan speaking at the PGA Tour’s flagship event, the Players Championship. “It is the whole story, the ebbs and the flows, the transitions, the connectivity between each.