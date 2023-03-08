  • South Korea manager Lee Kang-chul speaks during a news conference ahead of his team's WBC opener at Tokyo Dome on Wednesday. | KYODO
There is no looking past the task at hand for either Australia or South Korea when they square off in the opening game in Pool B of the World Baseball Classic on Thursday.

Both have ambitions of at least reaching the quarterfinals — even if the points they’re trying to make by getting there are slightly different.

For South Korea, the 2023 Classic is a chance to ease the sting of failing to get out of the group stage in 2013 and 2017.

