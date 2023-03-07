Japan head coach Jamie Joseph on Monday vowed to use six warmup games over the six months before the Rugby World Cup to field his best team out in France.

The Brave Blossoms, who reached their first World Cup knockout phase four years ago under Joseph on their home soil, will be looking to repeat the feat — or do even better — this year when they kick off their campaign against Chile on Sept. 10 before facing England, Samoa and Argentina in Pool D.

“We’ve got to make sure all our players are peaking at the right time,” Joseph told a news conference. “We play our (opening) game against Chile, that is the most important game at the World Cup for us.”