Red Bull was so dominant in Formula One’s season opener in Bahrain that Mercedes rival George Russell suggested it could win every race this year.

The Briton was not alone in pointing to such a scenario, even if such a sweep would be unprecedented in a championship that started in 1950 with far fewer rounds than the current record 23.

The mood in the paddock after Sunday’s race at Sakhir, and the airport talk among departing insiders, reflected a realization that Red Bull may have given only a glimpse of its real pace.