Former pitching star Park Chan-ho, one of Japanese Baseball Hall of Famer Hideo Nomo’s first MLB teammates, wants youngsters, especially in his native South Korea, to learn from Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani and Japan’s approach to the sport.

Park, in Osaka as an analyst for World Baseball Classic television broadcasts, gave his take on what makes Ohtani different and how his success is impacting young Asian baseball players.

“In playgrounds in Korea, and America as well, I talk with elementary school-age kids and little by little the talk turns to Ohtani,” Park said Monday through an interpreter at Kyocera Dome Osaka.