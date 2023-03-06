Los Angeles – Novak Djokovic has formally withdrawn from the draw for the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, organizers said on Sunday in an indication that his application for a COVID-19 vaccine waiver to enter the U.S. might have failed.
The Serbian, who is one of the most high-profile athletes unvaccinated against the virus, applied to the U.S. government last month for special permission to play at ATP Masters events at Indian Wells and Miami.
“World No. 1 Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the 2023 BNP Paribas Open, organizers said in a statement late on Sunday. With his withdrawal, Nikoloz Basilashvili moves into the field.”
