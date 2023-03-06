  • Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring Liverpool's sixth goal during their 7-0 win over Manchester United at Anfield in Liverpool, England, on Sunday. | REUTERS
Liverpool, England – The balance of power had supposedly shifted from Liverpool to Manchester United as the archrivals appeared to be headed in opposite directions.

That theory was blown to bits on Sunday.

Liverpool has had bragging rights over United pretty much since manager Juergen Klopp walked into Anfield in 2015, winning the Premier League, Champions League, both domestic cups and more.

