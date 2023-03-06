  • Miho Takagi competes in the 1,500-meter event at the world speedskating championships in Heerenveen, Netherlands, on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI
  • KYODO

HEERENVEEN, Netherlands – Miho Takagi, the world record holder, could only finish third in the women’s 1,500 meters on the final day of the world speedskating championships Sunday.

Host country favorite Antoinette Rijpma-de Jong won the competition in 1 minute, 53.54 seconds in Heerenveen, Netherlands, 0.76 ahead of Norway’s Ragne Wiklund and 0.85 ahead of Takagi.

Takagi picked up her 11th career world championships medal, the most by a Japanese speedskater. Hiroyasu Shimizu collected 10 during his career which ended in 2010.

