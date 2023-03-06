  • Masataka Yoshida practices in Osaka on Sunday. | KYODO
Osaka – Masataka Yoshida, the last missing piece in manager Hideki Kuriyama’s World Baseball Classic puzzle, took part in his first practice with Samurai Japan on Sunday, just four days before the team plays its first Pool B game.

The new Boston Red Sox outfielder, who made the unprecedented step of interrupting his first MLB spring training to return home to play for Japan, pronounced himself ready to go.

“I’m ready to play now, because I’ve been building up toward that goal (in America),” the 29-year-old said.

