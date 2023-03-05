New York is a diverse city, but when Maria Solis Belizaire started running in 2016, she didn’t see that reflected in the running community there.

“I would do these long runs or would go to these events, and I wouldn’t find anybody who looked like me,” she said.

She began to ask around, looking for a Latino running community. She figured there had to be one in a city with a large Latino population. No luck. So she sat down one day to search online for such a group.