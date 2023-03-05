  • Black Men Run, a running group founded in 2013, warming up at Tempe Beach Park before their early morning run, in Phoenix, Arizona, in July 2019. When local clubs don’t feel welcoming, recreational runners of various races, life stages and speeds are creating their own communities. The internet is helping them widen their reach. | GEORGE ETHEREDGE / THE NEW YORK TIMES
New York is a diverse city, but when Maria Solis Belizaire started running in 2016, she didn’t see that reflected in the running community there.

“I would do these long runs or would go to these events, and I wouldn’t find anybody who looked like me,” she said.

She began to ask around, looking for a Latino running community. She figured there had to be one in a city with a large Latino population. No luck. So she sat down one day to search online for such a group.

