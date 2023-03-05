Grizzlies star Ja Morant apologized Saturday and said he will “take some time away” after he was seen displaying what appeared to be a gun at a nightclub on his Instagram live feed early Saturday morning.

Morant had already been ruled out of at least the next two games for Memphis, against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday and the Lakers on Tuesday, while the league investigated the video.

With his statement, it’s unclear when Morant will return.