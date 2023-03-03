The Japanese government will confer the People’s Honor Award on Shingo Kunieda, one of the greatest wheelchair tennis players of all time, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Friday.

The presentation ceremony is scheduled to be held on March 17 at the office of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the top government spokesman said at a regular news conference.

The government appreciates Kunieda’s “unprecedented achievements” that “gave dreams and thrills to the people and bright hope and courage to society.”