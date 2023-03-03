Japan will head to the Rugby World Cup in France in six months without the level of preparation it enjoyed for the past two tournaments, and Jamie Joseph's men are well aware that they each carry a heavy responsibility.

Beating rugby heavyweight England or Argentina is the probable requirement to reach the knockout phase for the Brave Blossoms, who will have neither the extended camps that preceded the 2015 and 2019 tournaments, nor the Joseph-coached Super Rugby side Sunwolves serving as a training outlet, as it did four years ago.

Joseph called up his potential core players for a two-day trip to Tokyo on a February weekend when there were no domestic League One fixtures and he was clear that he will not pick them if they cannot make the improvements demanded.