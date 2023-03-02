  • A Chelsea FC fan holds a bag with team merchandise outside Stamford Bridge stadium before the match in London in Feb. 18. | ACTION IMAGES / VIA REUTERS
Chelsea will create a fan advisory board to “engage in discussion, exchange information and share insights” on matters affecting supporters, the Premier League club said on Wednesday, as they look to step up engagement with fans.

In June, Premier League clubs agreed on a plan to improve the league’s “collective offer for fans,” which included the introduction of Fan Advisory Boards (FAB) and the development of a “Fan Engagement Standard.”

Chelsea said the FAB will be made up of six supporters, with three places reserved for ‘Supporter Advisors to the Board’ and three places going to supporters selected through an open application process.

