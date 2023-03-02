A promising youth goalkeeper from Ukraine, who fled his country following its invasion by Russia, is continuing to pursue his soccer dreams with J. League side Yokohama FC.

A native of Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine, 19-year-old Yaroslav Shtonda left the country after the invasion began last February and eventually came to Japan in November with help from his aunt, who lives in Yokohama, near Tokyo.

Through her efforts, the teen, who had been a member of a national championship-winning underage side in Ukraine, was accepted into Yokohama FC’s youth academy.