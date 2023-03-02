Major League Baseball wants a faster-paced game with more balls in play, more action on the bases and more athleticism from its players. Jazz Chisholm Jr., the lively second baseman turned center fielder for the Miami Marlins, has a feeling how this will play out.

Pitch clocks, bigger bases, restrictions on pickoff throws, elimination of the infield shift? Finally, a victory for the little guys.

“A lot of pitchers are going to make a lot of mistakes this year because they’re falling behind in counts and not focusing,” Chisholm said one recent morning by his locker at Roger Dean Stadium. “It’s going to get in a lot of guys’ heads, the pitch clocks.”