The next man up is good enough for the Los Angeles Dodgers — at least in the eyes of oddsmakers.

Losing a starting shortstop for the season in spring training would be a major setback for most World Series contenders, but the Dodgers’ futures remained unchanged after Gavin Lux suffered a torn ACL in his right knee.

Several sportsbooks have said their oddsmakers did not shift the Dodgers’ odds after manager Dave Roberts confirmed Lux is expected to miss the season.