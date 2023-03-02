The next man up is good enough for the Los Angeles Dodgers — at least in the eyes of oddsmakers.
Losing a starting shortstop for the season in spring training would be a major setback for most World Series contenders, but the Dodgers’ futures remained unchanged after Gavin Lux suffered a torn ACL in his right knee.
Several sportsbooks have said their oddsmakers did not shift the Dodgers’ odds after manager Dave Roberts confirmed Lux is expected to miss the season.
