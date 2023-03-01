  • Current All Blacks head coach Ian Foster has declared he will not reapply to continue in the role after the 2023 Rugby World Cup. | AFP-JIJI
    Current All Blacks head coach Ian Foster has declared he will not reapply to continue in the role after the 2023 Rugby World Cup. | AFP-JIJI
  • SHARE

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) will appoint a new All Blacks coach within six weeks to succeed Ian Foster after the 2023 Rugby World Cup, with Foster confirming on Wednesday he will not reapply for the role.

Foster had urged NZR to wait until after the World Cup to decide, however the governing body said “recent events” and competition for talent in the global rugby market had forced their hand.

“Following wide ranging consultation and after carefully weighing up all scenarios and the key lessons from 2019, New Zealand Rugby is now commencing a process for selecting the All Blacks Head Coach from 2024,” NZR Chairwoman Patsy Reddy said in a statement.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW