New Zealand Rugby (NZR) will appoint a new All Blacks coach within six weeks to succeed Ian Foster after the 2023 Rugby World Cup, with Foster confirming on Wednesday he will not reapply for the role.

Foster had urged NZR to wait until after the World Cup to decide, however the governing body said “recent events” and competition for talent in the global rugby market had forced their hand.

“Following wide ranging consultation and after carefully weighing up all scenarios and the key lessons from 2019, New Zealand Rugby is now commencing a process for selecting the All Blacks Head Coach from 2024,” NZR Chairwoman Patsy Reddy said in a statement.