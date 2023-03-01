A day after Seiya Suzuki’s dream of lifting the World Baseball Classic trophy with his Samurai Japan teammates officially ended due to injury, the Chicago Cubs outfielder said Tuesday he can now only focus on getting fit for the season while cheering on Japan from afar.

“I’ve been gearing up to be ready in time for the WBC,” Suzuki told reporters at the Cubs’ spring training facility near Phoenix. “I am in a real state of shock.”

“I feel so sorry for pulling out in this fashion. The only thing I can do now is cheer everyone on.”