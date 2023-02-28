Sumo’s elite makuuchi division is set to feature its first wrestler from Kazakhstan following the promotion of 25-year-old Kinbozan in the latest rankings released Monday by the Japan Sumo Association.

The 192-centimeter, 174-kilogram grappler is scheduled to debut in the top division as a No. 14 maegashira at the March 12-26 Spring Grand Sumo Tournament in Osaka.

Kinbozan, whose real name is Baltagul Yersin, expressed delight after becoming the first from his country to ascend to sumo’s top tier.