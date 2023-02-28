Sumo’s elite makuuchi division is set to feature its first wrestler from Kazakhstan following the promotion of 25-year-old Kinbozan in the latest rankings released Monday by the Japan Sumo Association.
The 192-centimeter, 174-kilogram grappler is scheduled to debut in the top division as a No. 14 maegashira at the March 12-26 Spring Grand Sumo Tournament in Osaka.
Kinbozan, whose real name is Baltagul Yersin, expressed delight after becoming the first from his country to ascend to sumo’s top tier.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.