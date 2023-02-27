Kyogo Furuhashi bagged a brace as Celtic held off Rangers 2-1 to lift the Scottish League Cup for the second straight year on Sunday, while Reims’ Junya Ito starred with a goal and two assists for his team in France.

After hitting a brace in last season’s final against Hibernian, Furuhashi repeated the trick at Hampden Park as Celtic held off its Old Firm rival for its 21st League Cup win.

Daizen Maeda scuffed Greg Taylor’s left-wing cross but the ball fell nicely for Furuhashi as he tapped into the empty net to give Celtic the lead a minute before the break.